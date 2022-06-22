 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 7 Pro prototype reveals display and chip specs

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

A Pixel 7 Pro prototype sold online has served to reveal some of the forthcoming flagship phone’s key specs.

The owner of said Pixel 7 Pro has taken to the Google News Telegram group to provide those details.

It’s worth noting that the prototype device itself has been bricked by Google remotely, so there are limits to the level of juicy details revealed. However, thanks to the device logs, we can pick up a few interesting snippets.

For example, it’s noted that the Pixel 7 Pro specs include the Samsung S6E3HC4 display panel, which is a slightly advanced (numerically at least) over the Samsung S6E3HC3 panel used in the Pixel 6 Pro. Given that it was assumed that both phones would feature the exact same display, this is news. The Samsung S6E3HC4 itself packs in a 3120 x 1440 resolution.

At the heart of this bricked Pixel 7 Pro prototype lies a custom Google Tensor 2 chip, which apparently utilises the same combination of two performance cores, two mid-cores, and four low-power cores as the original Tensor. The two low-power cores are known to be Arm Cortex-A55 cores.

Other specs gleaned from these logs include a CS40l26 haptic driver from Cirrus Logic, and a ST21NFC NFC chip from STMicroelectronics.

In a final flourish, the device logs reveal the code names of several Pixel devices, including the Pixel 7 Pro (cheetah), Pixel 7, (panther), and quite possibly the Pixel 7a (felix).

We’ve seen that Google has a real prototype problem with this forthcoming smartphone generation, which perhaps explains why the company revealed the design of the phone so early. Back in May, we reported on a Pixel 7 prototype that had appeared on eBay.

You might like…

Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Max Parker 7 days ago
Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 week ago
Google Pixel 6 Pro Review

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review

Alastair Stevenson 8 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.