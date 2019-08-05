Save a not too shabby £59.99 when you buy a truly seamless gadget duo, with the Mate 20 Pro also going for its lowest price yet.

Buy now: Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Free Huawei Band 3 Pro Fitness Tracker (save £59.99)

Partner the Huawei Mate 20 Pro with a free Huawei Band 3 Pro fitness tracker when you buy your new handset directly from Argos.

In the retailer’s bundle deal you can pay just £499.95 for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphone (a massive price drop from £899) and Argos will throw in the Band 3 Pro fitness tracker for free, saving you from its £59.99 price tag and getting a great set of gadgets that compliment each other as you hop, skip and jump through your day.

Compact in a 6.39-inch, curved design with an array of electric colours to choose from, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is overflowing with fun, interesting features that we deemed “an excellent alternative to any other flagship phone on the market right now” in our 9/10 review.

Boasting an impressive four cameras — three on the rear and one on the front camera sitting in an Apple-esque notch — the Huawei Mate 20 Pro also unlocks with a futuristic fingerprint scanner that sits out of sight beneath the OLED screen. Prefer the age of face-unlock? The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has that, too.

Sitting alongside this beautiful handset, the Band 3 Pro fitness tracker is no different with a bright AMOLED colour 0.95-inch touchscreen where you can monitor everything from heart rate and sleep to your workout sessions. Its metal frame and soft silicone strap also make it a comfortable, stylish wearable to have on your wrist.

With built-in GPS, you can also enjoy the freedom of going out and about without the need to take your mobile phone, too — ideal for if you want to go for a run without being weighed down by items you don’t actually need. You can even take it into the pool with you with up to 50 metres of water resistance.

Throwing in a number of technologies to more closely track these aspects of your life, it also perfectly syncs up to your Huawei handset, making this a bundle worth investing in. Already a greatly discounted price from its original RRP, save £59.99 with the Huawei Band 3 Pro thrown in completely free when you buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Argos.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More