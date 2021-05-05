Peloton Tread treadmills recalled following injuries, death

En vogue fitness company Peloton has announced a voluntary recall of both of its treadmills – the Peloton Tread and Tread Plus – following a number of reported accidents and the death of a child.

In a statement, the company said it and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) were announcing the separate recalls for both of the expensive at-home fitness products. The danger seemingly arises because centre the console on the Tread, which displays those live workout classes, can detach and fall.

“Consumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund or other qualified remedy…” A post on the Peloton website said, confirming they would no longer offer the treadmills for sale.

The decision comes after Peloton admitted it did not heed previously registered concerns by the CPSC in, saying it made a mistake in not engaging within the commission initially. The company’s CEO John Foley apologised for the initial delay. In April the CPSC had previously warned consumers about the products.

Foley said in a statement: “The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families. I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset.

“For that, I apologize. Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”

It’s its press release, the CPSC pointed out a 6-year-old child died after buying pulled under the machine. Overall there were 72 reports of injuries to adults, children and pets.