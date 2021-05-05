We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Peloton Tread treadmills recalled following injuries, death

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

En vogue fitness company Peloton has announced a voluntary recall of both of its treadmills – the Peloton Tread and Tread Plus – following a number of reported accidents and the death of a child.

In a statement, the company said it and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) were announcing the separate recalls for both of the expensive at-home fitness products. The danger seemingly arises because centre the console on the Tread, which displays those live workout classes, can detach and fall.

“Consumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund or other qualified remedy…” A post on the Peloton website said, confirming they would no longer offer the treadmills for sale.

The decision comes after Peloton admitted it did not heed previously registered concerns by the CPSC in, saying it made a mistake in not engaging within the commission initially. The company’s CEO John Foley apologised for the initial delay. In April the CPSC had previously warned consumers about the products.

Foley said in a statement: “The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families. I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset.

“For that, I apologize. Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”

It’s its press release, the CPSC pointed out a 6-year-old child died after buying pulled under the machine. Overall there were 72 reports of injuries to adults, children and pets.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.