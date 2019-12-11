Celebrate Boxing Day with the launch of the Oppo Reno 3 – here’s what we know

Oppo has announced the official launch date of its latest range of smartphones, and here’s what we can expect to see on the day after Christmas.

The new range is dubbed the Oppo Reno 3 series, and it will consist of three mid-range devices. We’re expecting big things from the range given our reviews of the preceding range, and the list of specs that have been revealed so far give us some encouragement — with 5G connectivity and quad cameras being among the tempting features.

XDA Developers reports that the three phones to be released are:

Oppo Reno 3

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G

We have come across detailed specs on the first and last models, and expect the non-5G Pro version to bear a fairly close resemblance to the 5G version.

The Oppo Reno 3 is set for a Snapdragon 710 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, supported by a 3935mAh battery. The 6.4-inch AMOLED screen will have a Full HD Plus resolution and a notch will house the 16-megapixel selfie camera. The quadruple rear camera sensors will have the following resolutions: 48-megapixels, 2-megapixels, and two 8-megapixel sensors.

The premium vriant in the series, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, seems to one-up its junior model in nearly every respect. The camera is still led by a main 48-megapixel sensor, but along with that comes a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x zoom, plus an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth assist. The screen is slightly larger, at 6.5-inches, and the selfie camera is twice the resolution at 32-megapixels. The chipset in this device is set to be a Snapdragon 765G, and it will also be paired up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

We’re looking forward to the performance of these new devices because of Oppo’s strong reputation; the current flagship from the brand is the Oppo Reno 2, to which we awarded 4 stars out of 5. We were particularly impressed by its value for money, as well as the sleek design and versatile camera.

