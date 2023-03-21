Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro announced

Oppo has announced two new flagship phones, the Oppo Find X6 Pro and the Oppo Find X6 – and the Pro in particular could be a camera star.

As expected, Oppo announced its new Find X6 range in China today, and the Pro model in particular is likely to attract a fair amount of attention.

Like the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Vivo X90 Pro before it, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is going big with its camera. It features the same 50MP 1-inch Sony IMX989 main camera sensor as both of those rivals. We’ve been impressed by what this sensor can do in those other phones, so hopes are high.

Especially so given that Oppo has squeezed the 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor in for both the ultra-wide and 3x periscope cameras. This sensor might not be as big as the main one, but at 1/1.56-inch it’s still a step beyond other secondary cameras, and both are supported by OIS.

Like Xiaomi, Oppo has a high-end camera maker in tow for added photographic credibility. This time it’s Hasselblad, which supplies some custom ‘lenses’ and a new Hasselblad Portrait Mode.

Camera aside, the Oppo Find X6 Pro gives you a huge 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a 3,168 x 1,440 resolution and a crazy 2,500 nits peak brighness. You also get a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The Oppo Find X6 isn’t quite so well specced, as you’d expect, with a still-capable MediaTek Dimensity 9200 taking the place of the Snapdraghon 8 Gen 2. You don’t get that 1-inch main sensor either, with that Sony IMX890 taking centre stage.

Elsewhere you get a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a design that drops from IP68 to IP64 certified.

Again, this announcement was purely for the Chinese market at this point, so we’ll await the later international launch with interest. Find X6 Pro prices start from 5999 yuan (about £715), while the Find X6 starts at 4499 yuan (about £535), but don’t take those as a direct indicator of what they’ll cost when they come West.