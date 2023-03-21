 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.84 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro announced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Oppo has announced two new flagship phones, the Oppo Find X6 Pro and the Oppo Find X6 – and the Pro in particular could be a camera star.

As expected, Oppo announced its new Find X6 range in China today, and the Pro model in particular is likely to attract a fair amount of attention.

Like the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Vivo X90 Pro before it, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is going big with its camera. It features the same 50MP 1-inch Sony IMX989 main camera sensor as both of those rivals. We’ve been impressed by what this sensor can do in those other phones, so hopes are high.

Especially so given that Oppo has squeezed the 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor in for both the ultra-wide and 3x periscope cameras. This sensor might not be as big as the main one, but at 1/1.56-inch it’s still a step beyond other secondary cameras, and both are supported by OIS.

Like Xiaomi, Oppo has a high-end camera maker in tow for added photographic credibility. This time it’s Hasselblad, which supplies some custom ‘lenses’ and a new Hasselblad Portrait Mode.

Camera aside, the Oppo Find X6 Pro gives you a huge 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a 3,168 x 1,440 resolution and a crazy 2,500 nits peak brighness. You also get a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The Oppo Find X6 isn’t quite so well specced, as you’d expect, with a still-capable MediaTek Dimensity 9200 taking the place of the Snapdraghon 8 Gen 2. You don’t get that 1-inch main sensor either, with that Sony IMX890 taking centre stage.

Elsewhere you get a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a design that drops from IP68 to IP64 certified.

Again, this announcement was purely for the Chinese market at this point, so we’ll await the later international launch with interest. Find X6 Pro prices start from 5999 yuan (about £715), while the Find X6 starts at 4499 yuan (about £535), but don’t take those as a direct indicator of what they’ll cost when they come West.

You might like…

Best camera phones 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Best camera phones 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
Oppo Find X5 Pro Review

Oppo Find X5 Pro Review

Max Parker 12 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.