Oppo F19 camera tipped to offer amazing 10x optical zoom

Chinese mobile manufacturer Oppo continues to make waves in the smartphone world, breaking ground with new features, often before the major manufacturers.

Now we’re hearing reports that the unannounced Oppo F19 smartphone could pack an incredible 10x optical zoom camera, when it arrives next year.

According to a report from The Leaker, Oppo has developed a new camera unit that uses mirrors and an array of lenses in order to provide the lossless zoom. Given smartphone cameras have traditionally relied upon digital zoom, which means a trade off in clarity, this would be a big step forward.

The revelations come via sketches – so no official renders – that also show a full display with no visible notch. The report also lists some potential specs for the phone. The Leaker says there’ll be a Snapdragon 675 or MediaTek Helio P90 chip, depending on the territory.

A Gorilla Glass 6 display will be 6.4-inches in size with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio, while there’ll also be VOOC charging, according to the report.

We’d expect this phone to be unveiled at MWC in February, with a UK launch at some point this spring.

The Oppo F19 launch will follow the Find X phone, which is scheduled for a UK release next month. That handset offered a full-screen display with a popup selfie camera, a great design, impressive engineering, great performance and fast charging. Some of those features look set to carry over, in the mid-range F19.

However, the Find X only earned 3.5/5 stars in our review due to the poor reliability of the pop-up mechanism, the absence of a headphone jack and missing NFC connectivity.

Our reviewer wrote: “One of the nicest-looking smartphones to date, but the ramifications of have a truly notch-free design mean this flagship makes too many sacrifices to compete against the top players.”

