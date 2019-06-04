OnePlus says a fix is coming for ‘phantom touch’ and other screen issues

OnePlus has released a statement regarding the reported “phantom touch” issues that have been reported by OnePlus 7 Pro users, explaining that it plans to fix the problem in an update coming in the next few weeks.

For OnePlus 7 Pro users who haven’t encountered the bug, or hangers on eager to live vicariously through others technological mishaps, the “phantom touch” refers to when the screen registers input without having been touched. This can be quite alarming the first time it is encountered, because it looks like your phone is operating itself, or being operated by someone else.

This will give you more trouble if you’re using the CPU-Z monitoring app, with many reporting it’s more common there, but there’s no definitive ideas on when or where it’ll rear its head. Some report that turning off the phone’s NFC radio is a temporary fix.

“We have received limited reports from users describing their encounter of the “phantom taps” experience,” said the statement. “Our team has worked hard to identify these cases, and we will release a firmware update in the upcoming weeks.”

This is probably the only way to sidestep the problems for now, but OnePlus reckon it’ll be solved with a software update sometime soon, in addition to some other issues, including what the statement refers to as “limited reports” of touch “dead zone” in the screen’s corners, although they haven’t elaborated on when this patch will be available.

Deputy mobile editor Alex Walker-Todd says of the OnePlus 7 Pro: “The OnePlus 7 Pro manages to innovate in one of the most competitive technology markets out there while still circumventing convention by undercutting the majority of the competition on cost. Even if wireless charging and water resistance aren’t part of the equation, It has one of the nicest displays you’ll find on a phone, is a superb performer, offers great battery life and the camera is always improving.”