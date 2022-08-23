 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus refutes 10T durability claims

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

OnePlus has refuted the claims of a prominent YouTuber that the brand’s latest OnePlus 10T flagship phone has durability issues.

Last week, established handset botherer JerryRigEverything subjected the OnePlus 10T to his smartphone torture chamber, and it did not emerge smelling of roses.

Just as with the OnePlus 10 Pro earlier in the year, the OnePlus 10T bent in half along its camera module when exposed to inwards pressure from a claw-like two-handed grip. Now OnePlus has issued a response to these durability claims, and it seems defiant in the face of such video evidence.

“The OnePlus 10T meets or exceeds all of OnePlus’ extensive durability testing procedures,” reads a OnePlus statement provided to Gadgets 360. “This includes a pressure test where the device is suspended while weight is applied to its centre on both its front and back.”

According to OnePlus, “The OnePlus 10T has an enhanced structure engineering design and can bear over 45kg of external force in this test at OnePlus’ lab”.

We have no doubt that OnePlus is telling the truth here, and that the OnePlus 10T passed its own internal tests. But it seems equally clear that the phone failed the aforementioned third party test. Yes, the method used is more prosaic, and you wouldn’t typically subject any phone to this kind of pressure in real world usage.

But it’s also worth noting that the same JerryRigEverything test has been applied to countless rival smartphones, and few have failed quite so spectacularly.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 4 days ago
Best camera phones 2022: The top picks to get great pics

Best camera phones 2022: The top picks to get great pics

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
OnePlus Nord 2T Review

OnePlus Nord 2T Review

Andrew Williams 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.