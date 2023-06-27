Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Nord 3 confirmed and tipped to pack OnePlus 11 camera

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The OnePlus Nord 3 has been officially confirmed, while elsewhere it’s been rumoured to feature the same main camera sensor as the flagship OnePlus 11.

OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu has taken to Twitter to confirm the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, and to offer the first official image of the forthcoming mid-range smartphone.

The post also confirms that the company will be launching the its mid-ranger at a Summer Launch Event to be held on July 5 at 3:30PM CEST (2:30PM GMT)

That’s exciting enough, as we’ve been big fans of the plain-numbered OnePlus Nord line to date. We scored the OnePlus Nord 2T (which the OnePlus Nord 3 will replace) 4.5 stars out of 5, calling it “one of the best affordable mid-range Android handsets around”.

There’s even more exciting news away from this official announcement, however. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has claimed that the global model of the Nord 3 will come with the Sony IMX890 image sensor.

The Sony IMX890 is the image sensor that you’ll find in the OnePlus 11, the company’s latest flagship phones. This is a large 1/1.56-inch sensor that sucks in plenty of light. According to our OnePlus 11 review, it “provides improvements in general photography, but a true jump forward in low-light photography”.

Adding this to a mid-range phone selling for around half the price of the OnePlus 11, as the OnePlus Nord 3 presumably will, would be a real statement from the company. It might even give the Pixel 7a something to think about.

