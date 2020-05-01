By Popular Demand: OnePlus confirms five new features suggested by fans

The relationship between OnePlus and its fans could be the strongest of any in the smartphone-maker world.

And there aren’t many better examples of listening to the paying public than asking them for their most-wanted features and actually adopting the top five. OnePlus has revealed five forthcoming OxygenOS updates, which are the fruits of the OnePlus IDEAS initiative that received over 5,000 submissions.

Related: OnePlus 8 Pro review

Top of the list is an always-on display, development of which will be finished around June and rolling out in late summer. The next four features are included with the One Plus roadmap. They are as follows, but it might be a while before they’re integrated within OxygenOS:

Enable fingerprint lock for hidden pictures in gallery

Play sound when the battery is fully charged

Folders within the app drawer

Adding more essential features to Zen Mode (access to apps like calendar, calculator, contacts)

For the five that have been adopted, the company is saying “no” to a bunch more for the time being. Among the suggestions rejected are:

Edge notification light

OnePlus Dex

Call recording

Google message for the stock SMS/RCS app,

Study mode

API support for Gcam

Improve the adaptive brightness

Custom fingerprint animations

Real-time weather wallpaper

Real One Hand Mode

AMOLED dark

Boost capabilities of the alert slider

An option to set battery charging limit to 80%

Variable charging speed

Allow users to choose which stock apps to install during set-up

Some of those are actually pretty decent ideas. We like the idea of setting the charging limit to 80% to protect the long term health of the battery and the choice of which stock apps to install during set-up.

Still, this is a really neat initiative from OnePlus and gives its supporters a stake in the game, whereas it’s a closed shop among most smartphone manufacturers.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …