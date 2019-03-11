The next big OnePlus feature comes from the community

Remember last month, when OnePlus announced a competition that opened up the design of its OxygenOS to the community? Today, OnePlus has revealed the winner.

Léandro Tijink took the prize, with a document suggesting over 20 tweaks to the way OxygenOS functions. In all, Tijink wrote 2671 words covering everything from a cleaner look and feel for the quick settings all the way up to new customisations. He even made a website where you can see the various mockups for yourself here.

Related: Best Android phone

“Android and Oxygen OS have come a long way, with Android being more mature, and Oxygen OS having its own identity,” said Tijink. “The past few years have been very exciting, with the introduction of many features, like full control over accent colours, gaming and reading mode, gestures and more.

“I want to take things a step further. Finding the balance between features and design is one of the most important aspects of a phone, because we interact with it uncountable times a day. I wanted to create a consistent, fluid and burdenless experience that makes the user feel in control while being focused on the things that actually matter.”

For his trouble, Tijink will not only get to see some of his idea implemented into a future version of OxygenOS, but will also win an all-expenses paid trip to the next OnePlus launch event. That’ll probably be the OnePlus 7, and you can read up on the latest rumours about the next handset here.

Related: Best smartphone

While we don’t know a great deal about the next OnePlus device, Tijink shouldn’t have too long to wait to claim the second part of his prize. The OnePlus 3, 5 and 6 (there famously was no OnePlus 4, supposedly thanks to superstition) were released in May or June, so it wouldn’t be wholly surprising if the OnePlus 7 didn’t follow suit.

Do these new designs look like an improvement to OxygenOS? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.