OnePlus 9R 5G will be a gaming phone and new teaser proves it

OnePlus is never shy about revealing its phones before they’re launched, and now it’s the turn of the OnePlus 9R 5G to have a moment in the sun before next-week’s event.

A teaser posted to the OnePlus India account shows once again that the ‘R’ addition to the forthcoming OnePlus 9 range will have a mobile gaming focus when it lands during Tuesday’s showcase

The company says “mobile gaming is about to level up”, while the accompanying image also appears to reveal a controller cradle for the handset. The image could also represent attachable triggers for the phone, enabling more advanced gameplay, but we’ll have to wait until March 23 for confirmation.

CEO Pete Lau gave us an idea of what to expect from the gaming experiences on the OnePlus 9R during an interview with News18 Tech earlier this week. He hinted there’d be ‘immersive’ gaming controls available on the phone, as well as a smooth scrolling display. Depending on what’s announced next week, there’s a chance it could sit among our best gaming phones in the months to come.

He said: “We also understand that mobile gaming continues to be a key focus area among our OnePlus user community, which is why we are introducing the OnePlus 9R….with smooth scrolling, immersive gaming controls and a superior viewing experience effectively bringing our flagship experience to more users.”

While the OnePlus 9R 5G is expected to be the most affordable phone in the range, it certainly doesn’t appear like many corners will be cut. Smooth scrolling is a hint the display will have a high refresh rate, perhaps rivalling the 120Hz display on the flagship devices. Perhaps it’ll get the same Snapdragon 888 processor and only lack the flagship camera experience we’re going to see on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus will announce three new smartphones on Tuesday March 23, as well as its first ever smartwatch, which is probably the most intriguing device of the spring launch event. We’ll be covering the announcements live, as they’re made.