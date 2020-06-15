OnePlus 8T could be the fastest charging phone ever

The OnePlus 8T isn’t expected until late 2020, but we may have a strong contender for the headline feature; super fast charging the likes of which we’ve never seen.

According to reports, the company is planning to introduce a Super Warp Charge feature that will replenish a phone at an astonishing 65W. Considering the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro operate at 30W, the sequel phone could, theoretically charge twice as fast as the current-gen OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models.

The tip comes from developer Lavin Amarnani, who spotted a reference to the speeds within the Android 11 beta which OnePlus released for its latest phones late last week.

Amarnani briefly posted some strings from the Engineer Mode app, but were captured and published by XDA Developers. There is a typo there, but the implication is pretty clear.

<string name=”swrap_charger_test”>Super Wrap Charger</string>

<string name=”fastcharger_swrap”>65W Fast Charge</string>

Considering the company has just had a 65W charger certified and the firm’s sister company Oppo has also showcased similar technology, we’d suggest this feature is highly likely to arrive in the OnePlus 8T range.

These are the best Android phones

Want an iPhone? We’ve rounded up the best iPhones

And these are the best camera phones

The current models offer Warp Charge 30 that charges the battery by 50% in just 20-25 minutes and a full charge in an hour. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro’s headline charging feature was all about the addition of wireless charging, something fans of the range have requested for years. The company’s branded wireless chargers, which cost £69, also offer 30W charging.

Our reviewer Max Parker surmised: “While the overall update isn’t huge, this is an excellent Android phone with one of my favourite displays out there, software that might just be better than Googles and a very respectable camera. The addition of highly-requested features like Qi charging and an IP rating is also welcome, especially as OnePlus has held out against adding them for so long.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …