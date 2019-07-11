Several OnePlus 7 Pro devices have experienced random shutdowns. Fortunately, OnePlus has said that the problem will soon be fixed via a software update.

Frustrated OnePlus 7 Pro owners had taken to the official web forum to complain that their handsets would randomly shutdown, even during normal use. Following the switch-off, the devices could not be restarted by simply pressing the power button as usual; they needed to be rebooted by pressing several buttons in combination.

Fortunately, OnePlus has informed Android Police of its response, saying: “We are aware of this issue, and we will be issuing an update to address it.” We will update this story as we receive more word about the forthcoming update.

Apart from this compromising flaw, which is significant but does not seem to be especially widespread, the OnePlus 7 Pro was a device which impressed us as the most ambitious and audacious smartphone yet released by the manufacturer.

With the slogan ‘Go Beyond Speed’, we were justified in expecting a huge amount of power from the handset. It runs on the top-end Snapdragon 855 chipset, and can pack up an astonishing 12GB of RAM depending on the configuration. In our detailed performance tests it beat out all the competition in the Antutu and 3D Mark tests, only losing to the iPhone XS in the Geekbench 4 assessment. Gamers should have a blast with a device this powerful.

Another fantastic feature on this handset is its screen. Measuring 6.67 inches and boasting HDR10+ compatible OLED tech, the most impressive and noticeable advantage it has over the competition is the 90Hz refresh rate, giving a far more smooth experience than its competitors (most of which are limited to 60Hz).

OnePlus’ first-ever triple-camera set-up performs well, comparing favourably with rival flagships, but low-light photography remains a particular weakness despite the introduction of the new Nightscape mode.

Despite its recent software flaws, the OnePlus 7 Pro is still a mightily impressive device, to which we awarded 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. It’s definitely worthy of your consideration, especially if you’re a keen mobile gamer.

