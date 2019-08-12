OnePlus has rolled out a number of updates to several of its older phones – including adding Fnatic gaming mode and DC dimming to the OnePlus 6 and 6T.

The update headed to the OnePlus 6 is OxygenOS 9.0.8 while OnePlus 6T is now getting 9.0.16. The update is available for a small number of users at the moment with a broader update planned once it’s confirmed to have no critical bugs.

According to XDA Developers, the headline features making their way down the OnePlus line from the 7 Pro are Fnatic gaming mode, additional Zen Mode features, DC dimming and Quick Reply in Landscape Mode.

The update also addresses the following important – but slightly less exciting sounding – features:

System Optimized pocket mode Fixed an issue with apps failing to respond Fixed an issue to unlock apps successfully using fingerprint when the screen recorder is turned on Android security patch updated to 2019.08 General bug fixes and stability improvements

Launcher Added password settings for Hidden Space

Communication Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for Bouygues



The Fnatic mode was new to the OnePlus 7 Pro and added dedicated gaming settings to the device. Fnatic mode focuses all CPU, GPU and memory on gaming.

DC dimming is a feature added to OnePlus phones to alleviate eye strain. AMOLED screens used pulse-width modulation (PWM) to control brightness and this involves the display turning on and off faster than the eye can see to determine brightness levels.

DC dimming makes the screen stay lit constantly – preventing the eye strain that can be caused as a result of PWM. However, DC dimming can result in some loss of colour accuracy at lower brightness settings.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we are big fans of OnePlus’ current phone offerings and we loved the 6T when it came out. Our 4.5* review of the phone said: “The OnePlus 6T brings new technology and worthwhile improvements to the table but still needs some tweaking.”

