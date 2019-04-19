OnePlus 7 announcement imminent, but it’s not quite what you think

OnePlus is planning to make an announcement about the OnePlus 7… well, an announcement about when it’s going to announce the OnePlus 7.

In a tweet on Friday, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said the company will reveal on Tuesday when it will be holding its next launch event.

“Stay tuned next Tuesday for our launch event announcement,” Launch wrote in the tweet, accompanied by a knowing laughing emoji. So yes, it’ll be an announcement for an announcement, but we’re buying in anyway.

Previous indications have suggested OnePlus will launch the phone on May 14, so a three-week lead time to get everyone excited for the event should work out well.

Traditionally, OnePlus has used Twitter to drip feed information about the new features expected to arrive with the OnePlus 7 and we expect it to be no different this time around. What is different is the likelihood OnePlus will reveal more than one model at its event. The company looks set to launch the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 ‘Pro’ during the forthcoming launch.

Related: Best Android phones

The standard edition is likely to closely aligned to the OnePlus 6T design wise, with upgraded components. However, the OnePlus 7 Pro – or whatever it ends up being called – could offer the much anticipated full-screen design with a notch-killing pop-up selfie camera.

The firm has also hinted that 5G will be available on its next-generation phone, but it’s not clear whether that will be available in the standard version, as well as the Pro option. OnePlus has said the presence of 5G will significantly bolster the asking price for the phone, but we remain hopeful the company can keep its reputation for great value in tact.

What are you hoping for from the OnePlus 7? Are you holding out for a Pro edition? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.