There’s already a new version of the OnePlus 6T and it looks stunning

It’s only been a few weeks since the OnePlus 6T was revealed, however that hasn’t stopped the Chinese company from adding a new colour to the lineup.

Announced previously as an exclusive for China, OnePlus is now bringing the Thunder Purple version of the OnePlus 6T to Europe and North America on November 15.

Joining the currently available Mirror Black and Midnight Black, Thunder Purple has a gradient design that changes from purple to black down the back of the phone and it looks very impressive, at least in the images we have seen so far.

It just seems a shame OnePlus didn’t use this as one of the original colours when the phone launched.

OnePlus has said Thunder Purple will be a limited edition version of the 6T and while it hasn’t stated how many units will be available, previous limited colours – like the white OnePlus 6 – sold out very quickly.

One slight annoyance is that you’ll only be able to pick up the Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T in the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, rather than the roomier 256GB model.

Colour aside, the new OnePlus 6T variant is exactly the same as the other models available.

That means you’re getting a Snapdragon 845-powered device with the tiny dewdrop notch, in-display fingerprint scanner and the latest version of Android Pie. There are also two cameras on the back and a spacious 3700mAh battery that juices up very quickly.

In our OnePlus 6T review verdict we said: “The OnePlus 6T brings new technology and worthwhile improvements to the table making this the best phone from OnePlus yet.” In the review we also praised the battery life and performance, along with the sleek design and impressive software.

You’ll be able to buy the Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T starting November 15 for £529 directly from OnePlus.