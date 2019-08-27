OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is Sprint-ing into the US – here’s how to get it

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G variant is coming to America. The Sprint network in the United States has announced availability of the top-end handset, pledging download speeds of up to 2Gbps.

Sprint is only the second western carrier to offer the handset variant – packing the Snapdragon X50 5G modem – following the launch on the EE network in the United Kingdom.

The yellow-branded network already offers the Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 ThinQ, and HTC 5G Hub, but the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G adds a fourth device to the next-gen portfolio.

The handset is arriving at a much cheaper rate than the Galaxy S10 5G for example, available outright for $840, compared to the $1,299 it requested for the Samsung handset.

However, not everyone in the good ol’ US of A is going to get access to the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. It’s going to be available in select stores in California, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, New York and Texas.

That doesn’t cover all of Sprint’s 5G network spread, thus far. The company is currently offering the speeds in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, DC.

In our hands-on review of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G on the fledgling next-gen EE network in the UK we found the speedier connectivity did have an adverse affect on battery life.

Qualcomm has promised that all 5G phones with an 855 processor and X50 modem, like the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G – can provide a day’s worth of power. However, in our test in London we drained the battery between 10 am and 5 pm. This may not have been the perfect representation of the average day’s use, of course.

There’s a Smart 5G option that’ll automatically switch between new and old networks depending on availability and a battery saver mode designed to mitigate this. The phone also benefits from the Warp Charge feature that’ll completely replenish the phone in just 80 minutes.

Of course, it isn’t just the 5G connectivity threatening solid battery life. The device has a whopping 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, meaning it refreshes an extra 30 times a second, compared with most flagship phones on the market.

