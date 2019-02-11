OnePlus has confirmed it is bringing a 5G-capable device to Mobile World Congress next month, but don’t expect the OnePlus 7 to make an early bow.

Instead, the company is signalling its intentions by bringing a prototype along to the show, designed to showcase the capabilities of its hardware on the forthcoming 5G network.

The showcase is designed to highlight how 5G will be beneficial in a number of sectors, including gaming. The device itself, which is unlikely to ever go on sale, will be on display at the Qualcomm stand, OnePlus says.

The company writes: “OnePlus, at Qualcomm’s booth (Hall 3 Stand 3E10), invites all to connect and communicate with our community over a 5G network. Attendees will also be able to experience the capabilities of 5G gaming on a OnePlus 5G prototype.”

The tie-in with Qualcomm isn’t surprising given the new Snapdragon 855 processor and powerful 5G-capable X50 modem will more than likely power the OnePlus 7, which is expected to be released in May or June this year.

Previously, OnePlus has bragged its 2019 flagship would be the first to feature the Snapdragon 855 SoC, but walked back the proclamation, saying it would be among the first.

OnePlus did confirm to Trusted Reviews it’ll be the first company to bring a 5G phone to Europe. However, it’s not all good news, the Chinese company has also warned the 5G version of its next flagship will cost users up to $300 more than the 4G version.

“The forecast from Pete is between $200 and $300 higher for the 5G device – not necessarily a problem for our users because it’s what they’re after,” said OnePlus director of global brand partnerships Eric Gass in October 2018. “Because 5G will still be very much for a small, unique portion of enthusiasts though, we will also have a 4G product developed and available in parallel.”

Are you prepared to shell out up to $300 (around £230) extra for a 5G-capable phone in 2019? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.