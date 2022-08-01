 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus 10T insane 150W charging gives you a day’s power in ten minutes

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

OnePlus is drip feeding more information about the forthcoming OnePlus 10T, including the ability to completely recharge the phone in under 20 minutes.

The OnePlus 10T, which launches later this week at an August 3 event, will benefit from 150W wired charging. The company calls it 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition and it’s the fastest wired charing it has ever included within a phone, matching the tech available within the India-only OnePlus 10R.

The battery itself is 4,800mAh in size meaning you can get from one per cent to fully charged in 19 minutes, or, as the company says, a full day’s worth of power in ten minutes.

OnePlus has actually got to the point where the phone has outpaced the electrical infrastructure in the United States. The phone will only be able to support 125W in the United States where most outlets max out at 120-volts. That only makes one minute of difference though, getting you from 1-100% in 20 minutes.

As the UK has 230-volt power outlets, Brits will be able to access the top speeds of 150W. The phone itself comes with the 160W USB-C charger, which can also be used to quickly replenish your laptop, tablet, and your Nintendo Switch.

In a blog post, OnePlus did get into more detail on the tech that ensures that large capacity battery is replenished safely as well as quickly.

It’s battery health engine is designed to extend the lifespan and preserve the capacity. It says the Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology is designed to ensure that after 4 years of recharging, the battery will still have 80% capacity. The healing tech is designed for the electrodes to be “continuously repaired during charging cycles.”

In terms of safety, the OnePlus 10T has two charging pumps at 75W meaning there’s improved efficiency and reduced heat. There’s also trickle charging tech to ensure the last 10% of charging is done efficiently by adjusting the current and voltage.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2022: The top Android phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best Android phones 2022: The top Android phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy S23: All we know so far about Samsung’s next flagship series

Samsung Galaxy S23: All we know so far about Samsung’s next flagship series

Peter Phelps 1 month ago
iPhone 14 Pro: What to expect from Apple’s next premium smartphone

iPhone 14 Pro: What to expect from Apple’s next premium smartphone

Peter Phelps 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.