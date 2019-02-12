Official case leak spills yet another major Galaxy S10 secret

You’ve seen the phones, now here are the cases Samsung hopes you’ll be using to shield its forthcoming Galaxy S10 handsets.

With the Unpacked event little more than a week away, the official cases for the S10 Plus, S10 and S10e models have been leaked.

UK retailer Mobile Fun shows off a leather cover for the S10e and S10, as well as the LED View Cover for all three of the devices Samsung is expected to unveil on February 20. There’s plenty we can glean from the cases, beyond further confirmation of the naming conventions Samsung will deploy this time around.

Related: New phones 2019

For example, the S10e’s LED View Case features a gap on the right hand side, presumably for the fingerprint sensor required in the absence of the in-display option deployed on the standard and premium versions. The other versions of the case feature button covers in the standard layout.

However, the prize discovery is a note on the back of the packaging advising Galaxy S10 users to remove the case before using the Wireless PowerShare feature. This confirms recent reports the new Galaxy Buds could be replenished by placing the case on the back of the Galaxy S10 itself.

Having to remove the barrier between the phone and the Buds in order to use the feature isn’t going to please many users. Whether Samsung recommends it for safety, or efficiency purposes is currently unclear.

You can see the range of cases displayed in Mobile Fun’s video below:

While third-party case leaks are common – you know, because case makers want to sell cases – it’s rare the official cases break cover before the launch.

Do you think the usefullness of the Wireless PowerShare feature is undermined by the recommendation to remove the case beforehand? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.