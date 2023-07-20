Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ofcom wants roaming fees alert because Brexit ruined free use abroad

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Remember when you could travel pretty freely and use your mobile phone without worrying about exhorbitant roaming fees? Great wasn’t it.

Well, the Brexit deal with the EU didn’t retain the EU’s ban on roaming fees and so Brits lost that freedom to roam – in more ways than one.

Galaxy S22 with unlimited data for an insane £27 a month

Galaxy S22 with unlimited data for an insane £27 a month

The compact Samsung Galaxy S22 is still a fabulous option for 2023. You can get it for nothing upfront with unlimited data for £27.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • Unlimited data
  • £27 a month
View Deal

Now, the government’s regulator Ofcom is riding in on a mighty steed. Not to call for that crumb of comfort to be opened up to well-travelled Brits again. Oh no!

In a press release, Ofcom says it wants to make sure mobile operators send users a text to warn them they’re going to be charged for roaming. Whoop-de-doo!

The proposal from Ofcom would protect UK travellers from unexpected charges and ‘inadvertent roaming’. According to the regulator, 19% of Brits don’t know they’re going to be charged for using their phone abroad.

Because 94% of people read the texts telling them they’re going to be charged, and 72% change their usage habits when they see them (like being more conscious of connecting to Wi-Fi), Ofcom says the making those texts the rule could have a big effect.

Under the proposals, Ofcom would make sure users get personalised alerts including:

  • Roaming charges that will apply including specifying any fair use data limits and the time period that applies to any daily charges.
  • Any mobile bill limit the customer has in place.
  • Where to find free-to-access additional detail on roaming charges, fair use policies and how to monitor, reduce and limit spend.

Three, Vodafone and EE started charging roaming fees again last year following the Brexit deal, but O2 gives users a bit of grace with up to 25GB of data available (depending on their plan) to users per month, when they’re travelling in the EU.

According to the watchdog USwitch (via BBC) the unexpected roaming fees cost Brits £539m in the last year. Those Brexit benefits are quite something aren’t they?

You might like…

Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Max Parker 1 month ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.