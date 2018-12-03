Slew of major Nvidia Titan RTX leaks suggest an official reveal is imminent

Nvidia’s new GPU, the Titan RTX, appears to have leaked on social media, ahead of any press briefings or official fanfare from Big Green itself.

Social media personalities including Gavin Free and Andrew Ng have posted pics of their PC’s innards to Instagram and Twitter, where you can clearly see the ‘Titan’ logo glowing amidst jumbles of cables.

Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips also briefly shows off what looks like official packaging for something called ‘Titan RTX’, with the Nvidia logo, again, clearly visible. You can see it here at around the 30-minute mark. It disappears again pretty quickly and without comment, suggesting that if it can’t be talked about, its packaging can at least be shown off.

Despite there being no official confirmation from Nvidia, we can take it as given that it’s the real deal and that a launch is imminent.

Nvidia Titan RTX Performance: How powerful is the Nvidia RTX Titan?

We have no idea about the capabilities of the RTX Titan, but we can expect it to improve on the real-time ray tracing capabilities Nvidia introduced with its 20 Series range of graphics cards, given the ‘R’ designation.

The most powerful GPU in the 20 Series range, the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti, features 4352 CUDA cores, 11GB of GDDR6 RAM, and 68 RT cores, so we can expect the Titan to at least modestly build on this.

Rumours doing the rounds suggest that it could be 50% more powerful than the Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti, while Hot Hardware says that we could expect to see 4608 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6 memory and 72 RT cores.

Now that driver updates for ray tracing are starting to roll out, whatever the Titan RTX is capable of, we can expect it to be well-positioned to handle lighting effects with greater ease than the most powerful 20 Series card. As to what you’ll need to be able to actually house and run a Titan RTX in your rig is another thing.

Nvidia Titan RTX Release Date: When is the Nvidia RTX Titan coming out?

We don’t yet have a release date, but given that samples are out in the wild, it shouldn’t be too long before we hear about when these will be hitting shelves.

Nvidia Titan RTX Price: How much will the Nvidia RTX Titan cost?

Given that the highest-end version of the 20 Series range of graphics cards, the 2080 Ti, costs in the region of £1000-£1500 ($1272-$1908), depending on which model you go for, we can expect the RTX Titan to cost a bit more than that.

It’s rumoured that these cards could cost something in the region of £2300 ($3000) – a rumour posted by Videocardz earlier in the year featured a screengrab of a spreadsheet with “$3K” listed as the price.

What do you think of the Titan RTX? Is it still too soon to shell out thousands for a new GPU when it’s still early days for ray tracing, and Series 20s have barely been on sale? Or are you going to max out your credit card regardless? Either way, let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.