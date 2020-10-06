Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3090 shortage to last beyond 2020

Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics chips are in such short supply, it has become a meme.

Reddit, for example, is awash with long-faced PC gamers who sold their existing card’s prior to release and now have GPU-sized holes in their set ups, as they await new stock.

However, that cheer might be months away, according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who said shortages of the state of the art graphics cards are likely to last into next year.

“I believe that demand will outstrip all of our supply through the year,” Huang said, according to Wccftech.

He added: “The (NVIDIA GeForce RTX) 3080 and 3090 have a demand issue, not a supply issue,” said Huang, “The demand issue is that it is much much greater than we expected – and we expected really a lot.”

Huang is so gung-ho about the reception afforded to the new GPUs that he’s likening it to the pandemonium surrounding the launch of Windows 95 and Intel Pentium PCs “when people were just out of their minds to buy this stuff.”

While it’s great news for Nvidia, it’ll be no comfort to gamers who’re desperate to boost their set-ups with the new graphics cards.

Nvidia has faced criticism for the shortages, namely for the free-for-all that surrounded the on-sale date. Supplies were exhausted within a few minutes and it is thought online touts may have bagged the majority of the supplies, in order to sell for an inflated price on the secondary market.

With that in mind, and having already apologised for the SNAFU, we perhaps wouldn’t be so brazen about the unavailability of the tech.

“I appreciate it very much, I just don’t think there’s a real problem to solve. It’s a phenomenon to observe. It’s just a phenomenon,” Huang added.

The flagship Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 costs £649 and provides top notch 4K performance and ray tracing. It’s also cheaper than the RTX 2080 Ti and provides HDMI 2.1 support. Our reviewer called it a “must-have purchase for any hardcore gamer looking for top-notch performance.”

