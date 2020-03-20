Earlier this week, Sky started allowing customers to put their Sky Sports subscriptions on hold, due to coronavirus’ impact on the sports calendar. It was a good gesture, but unfortunately, the only way to do so was via a phone call.

But as of today, it’s possible to pause your Sky Sports subscription online. Just follow this link.

“In light of recent sports event postponements, you can pause your Sky Sports until the action resumes,” Sky explains on the page. “Your Sports subscription payment will be paused until the action resumes. All 11 Sky Sports channels plus your recordings will remain available.

“As soon as the action returns, we will reinstate your Sports subscription. You don’t need to do anything.”

The move to online will make the process far more convenient for many customers, some of whom, understandably, have had trouble getting through to Sky over the phone this week.

However, Sky has said that you may still have to wait in a virtual queue during “busy periods”, of which there may be many.

Live British football is usually the biggest thing on Sky Sports, but with none going on right now a lot of customers are currently paying to watch − or, rather, not watch − the reruns, highlights, and sports-related news and analysis that currently pack the Sky Sports TV schedule.

The ability to put subscriptions on hold is an attempt to prevent masses of customers from cancelling their Sky Sports subscriptions outright.

“While we expect that many of the recently postponed sports events will eventually go ahead, if you wish to pause your sports subscription in the meantime you will not be charged a fee to do so or be held to any notice period,” the company announced earlier this week.

