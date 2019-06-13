Now you can use your Android to sign in to your iPad – here’s how

Google’s 2-Step Verification will now let you use an Android device as a physical security key for your Apple devices.

Back in April, Google revealed that Android’s built-in security key would work with two-factor authentication in G Suite. Now your Android smartphone can be used to unlock Google and Google Cloud services on iOS too.

All smartphones running Android 7 Nougat and later have a built-in key that can be activated to sign in to Google services. The feature allows Android users greater security and helps them to protect themselves against phishing attacks on their Google accounts.

Google also argue that the feature is a faster and more convenient form of its typical 2-Step Verification service as there is no need to look further than your phone and you don’t need to stop to enter a password, text code or fingerprint to confirm that you are you.

The process will work a little differently on iOS to how it functions on Chrome OS, macOS and Windows 10. Rather than use the Fast Identity Online (FIDO) protocol via Chrome to connect the two devices, the iOS version instead uses Google’s Smart Lock app to sync with your Android device over Bluetooth and unlock your iPad or iPhone.

Then all you need to do is confirm that you are the one trying to log in.

The process can be used with any device running iOS. For example if you have an Android and an iPad or an Android for personal use and an iPhone for work. It’s certainly a lot more convenient than buying a separate security dongle to safeguard your Google accounts.

Android 2-Step Verification for iOS is available from today across all Google services.