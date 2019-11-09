Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Derby today − on TV and online

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Derby − How to watch on TV and stream online

It’s the second East Midlands derby of the season and Nottingham Forest will be pleased to see captain Michael Dawson return to the side having recovered from a calf injury. Here’s how you can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Derby clash this afternoon, on TV or online.

Conversely, Derby have lost their captain, Richard Keogh, who has been fired following his involvement in a crash, after which team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett pleaded guilty of drink driving offences. Keogh is set to appeal the decision.

Last time out, in August, Forest won 3-0. Derby will be looking to get their revenge but they’re a club in flux at the moment and are missing key players following the drink driving incident. They did manage a 2-0 win last Saturday though, when they faced Middlesbrough. Tom Lawrence scored both goals, which were his first since returning from his drink-driving ban.

Nottingham Forest vs Derby kick off time

The Championship fixture kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest vs Derby TV channel

The game will be available on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

How to stream Nottingham Forest vs Derby − even if you’re not in the UK

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the game on almost any device for no additional cost, through the Sky Go app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can buy a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you decide to go for the pass and haven’t signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV previously, it can take some time for channel and streaming to be accessible to you – so, make sure you sign up well in advance.

Here are some useful links to get you started:

If you aren't sure if you can access Sky Go in your country, then the best way to get around your issues is a VPN.

Here are three of the best VPNs for streaming:

Nottingham Forest vs Derby County match preview

Both sides have won two of their last four league games and both sides won last time out, so neither has a clear vein of form coming into this tantalising derby fixture.

Forest currently sit in fifth place, with 25 points. Meanwhile, Derby are in a lowly 15th position, but only have four points less. That just goes to show quite how competitive the Championship has been in the early stages of the season. A win could see Derby bumped up the table, or Forest solidify their lofty position among the playoff places.

The two teams don’t look miles apart in terms of recent results, but Derby haven’t taken three points on a visit to the City Ground since 2012. Equally, Forest are looking to take a third consecutive win against their East Midlands rivals and will be firm favourites to do so.

