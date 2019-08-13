A new battery charging speed test that pits the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus against the OnePlus 7 Pro has shown that specs aren’t everything.

On paper, anyone would expect the OnePlus 7 Pro to charge up faster than the Note 10 Plus. OnePlus’ flagship mobile has a smaller battery (4000mAh) than the Note 10 Plus (4300mAh), and the charger that ships with the OnePlus 7 Pro supports 30W speeds, whereas the charger that comes bundled with the Note 10 Plus tops out at 25W.

However, a new video published by YouTuber Sukesh Banik shows that it takes significantly less time to charge the Note 10 Plus from flat to full than the OnePlus 7 Pro.

In the test, it takes an hour and five minutes to fully charge the Note 10 Plus. Compare this with an hour and 25 minutes for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

So why does the Note 10 Plus charge up faster? Simply put, it’s because the OnePlus 7 Pro’s charging speed drops from 30W to 10W when the phone’s battery approaches full capacity, while the Note 10 Plus’ charging speed slows from 25W to 15W when its battery approaches full capacity.

OnePlus’ flagship actually starts charging up at a quicker rate than the Note 10 Plus, but Samsung’s new handset catches up and surpasses the 7 Pro at around the 50% mark.

The Note 10 Plus can actually be charged up even faster than this. It supports blisteringly fast 45W charging speeds, but Samsung cheekily doesn’t bundle its 45W charger with the phone − you have to stump up an extra $49.99 for it in the US (UK prices yet to be revealed).

We’ve spent some hands-on time with the Note 10 Plus − here’s what we wrote about it:

“The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is the true successor to the Note 9. It’s a brute of a phone with a lovely display, plenty of grunt and a huge battery. There isn’t a whole lot new when compared to the S10 – but this still stands as the true high-end Samsung phone for the end of 2019.”

