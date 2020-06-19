Norwich vs Southampton − How to tune in on Sky Sports and online

That’s right footie fans, it’s day-two of the Premier League’s return, with Norwich vs Southampton in tonight’s match. For everything you need to know, including which channel the match is on and what time the match starts, check out below.

Norwich vs Southampton: Kick-off time

Kick-off between Norwich and Southampton is at precisely 6pm, with pre-game commentary starting at 5pm. This will be the first match of the night, concluding before the evening game between Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United.

Norwich vs Southampton: How to stream live

If you plan on tuning in to tonight’s match you’re in luck, Norwich vs Southampton will be available to watch for free on Sky Sports. That’s right, tonight’s game is one of 25 matches that Sky will be showing for free, so all you need is a login account for Sky Mix, or if you fancy doing things the old fashioned way, just flick the TV over to the Sky Sports Premier League channel.

Of course, if you have a Sky Sports Pass, you can always just stream the game online via Now TV. This tends to be the handier option if you’ve got a Now TV stick, or if you stream content via a phone or laptop.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

