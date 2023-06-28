Nokia G42 5G is the easier to repair 5G phone ever

Nokia has announced another user-repairable ‘QuickFix’ smartphone with the Nokia G42 5G arriving in the UK today.

The £199 handset is being launched in partnership with iFixit, enabling owners to more easily replace cracked screens, batteries and charging ports. Nokia says it’s the first 5G phone to benefit from the innate ease of repairability, with replacement parts starting at just £18.99.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 pay monthly drops to new lows The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of our favourite foldables and it’s available on a 100GB contract for £32 a month Fonehouse

100GB of data

£32 a month View Deal

Beyond the easy of fixing, there’s a 50-megapixel camera with Night Mode and a 6.56-inch HD+ display. The handset will also benefit from up to three days of battery life. Nokia says it’ll still hold 80% of its original capacity after a whopping 80 charging cycles – or, four years.

HMD Global, which sells phones under the Nokia brand name, also promises two years of Android OS updates, which should bring you up to Android 15 at least. It’s also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G system on a chip.

The Nokia G42 5G arrives in So Purple – which comes ‘hot on the heels’ of digital lavender being named color of the year, apparently – with pink and grey variants coming soon. It comes with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM.

The iFixit kits are available from a fiver, while the display parts cost £44.99, the battery replacement is £22.99 and replacement charging port at £18.99. You can snap it up right now at Nokia.com/phones

The announcement comes as smartphone makers around the world enhance the self-repair options for consumers to get ahead of incoming right to repair legislation.

The Nokia G22 was the first in the repairable series, which arrived at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. It too had a clip-in back and the iFixit kits for replacement battery, display and rear cover. Are you looking towards more sustainable smartphone options? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.