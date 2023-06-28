Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nokia G42 5G is the easier to repair 5G phone ever

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Nokia has announced another user-repairable ‘QuickFix’ smartphone with the Nokia G42 5G arriving in the UK today.

The £199 handset is being launched in partnership with iFixit, enabling owners to more easily replace cracked screens, batteries and charging ports. Nokia says it’s the first 5G phone to benefit from the innate ease of repairability, with replacement parts starting at just £18.99.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 pay monthly drops to new lows

Galaxy Z Flip 4 pay monthly drops to new lows

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of our favourite foldables and it’s available on a 100GB contract for £32 a month

  • Fonehouse
  • 100GB of data
  • £32 a month
View Deal

Beyond the easy of fixing, there’s a 50-megapixel camera with Night Mode and a 6.56-inch HD+ display. The handset will also benefit from up to three days of battery life. Nokia says it’ll still hold 80% of its original capacity after a whopping 80 charging cycles – or, four years.

HMD Global, which sells phones under the Nokia brand name, also promises two years of Android OS updates, which should bring you up to Android 15 at least. It’s also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G system on a chip.

The Nokia G42 5G arrives in So Purple – which comes ‘hot on the heels’ of digital lavender being named color of the year, apparently – with pink and grey variants coming soon. It comes with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM.

The iFixit kits are available from a fiver, while the display parts cost £44.99, the battery replacement is £22.99 and replacement charging port at £18.99. You can snap it up right now at Nokia.com/phones

The announcement comes as smartphone makers around the world enhance the self-repair options for consumers to get ahead of incoming right to repair legislation.

The Nokia G22 was the first in the repairable series, which arrived at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. It too had a clip-in back and the iFixit kits for replacement battery, display and rear cover. Are you looking towards more sustainable smartphone options? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

What is the Samsung Self-Repair Program and how does it work?

What is the Samsung Self-Repair Program and how does it work?

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
Nokia G22 Review

Nokia G22 Review

Andrew Williams 3 months ago
Nokia G22 vs Nokia G21: What’s the difference?￼

Nokia G22 vs Nokia G21: What’s the difference?￼

Lewis Painter 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.