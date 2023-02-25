 large image

Nokia G22 is the Android phone built for you to fix

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

HMD Global has announced the Nokia G22 – the first phone under the iconic legacy brand to be designed with ‘repairability at its core’.

The Android 12 phone, revealed to coincide with the start of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, will benefit from easily accessible guides, tools and official parts via a collaboration with teardown specialists iFixit.

The company says there’ll be straightforward and affordable ways to replace a damaged screen, a damaged USB-C port, or a battery that isn’t sustaining you anymore.

The repair kits will be available from iFixit from £5, while the replacement battery will cost £22.99, the display will cost £44.99 and the charging port is £18.99.

The idea is to further enhance the historic tradition of longevity with sustainability also a key goal. A press release says the phone has a 100% recycled plastic rear casing and there’s also a three-year extended warranty.

Nokia G22 iFixit

In terms of specs, there’s a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will run on a Unison T606 CPU backed by up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable to 2GB). There’s a 50-megapixel main camera supported by a 2-megapixel macro lens. You’ll benefit from a 5,050mAh battery that can benefit from 20W fast charging.

The company also says this is the beginning of a journey to build its phones in Europe, rather than the Far East, which has sustainability and security benefits of its own.

“We are very pleased to announce this first step in our journey to bring 5G device manufacturing to Europe”, said Jean-Francois Baril, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of HMD Global. “The Nokia brand has a proud history within the European market, and with this move we are continuing to strengthen our position as the only major European smartphone provider.”

The Nokia G22 comes in Meteor Grey and Lagoon Blue and goes on sale from March 8. The configuration with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost £149.99, while there’ll also be a 256GB storage option too.

The company is also announcing the Nokia C32 with a 50-megapixel camera and Android 13. It’ll cost £129.99 for the 2GB/64GB configuration. There’s also the C22 to look forward to, which runs on Android 13 Go and costs £109.99.

