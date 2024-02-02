Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer gives two drawers in less space

Shark’s dual-drawer air fryers have proved to be the most flexible way of cooking, but the one issue with them is their size: the Ninja AF400UK is a beast of a machine, taking up a lot of counter space. The Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer uses a new vertical design, so you get the same amount of cooking space but in a thinner appliance that takes up less room.

Shark will sell two versions of the Double Stack: the SL300 with a 7.6-litre capacity and the SL400 with a 9.5-litre capacity. In that regard, the new models match the capacities of the existing dual-drawer air fryers, the AF300UK and AF400UK.

Stacking the drawers on top of each other isn’t just a matter of reorientating the design but has required a wholesale redesign of how the air fryer works. For this model, the heating elements are at the back of the drawers rather than on top. This has required Ninja to add vents to the back of the drawers to allow the heat through.

This design has an advantage: you can cook four different foods simultaneously. With the wire racks provided in the box, the Double Stack Air Fryer can cook two different foods in each drawer.

Otherwise, the cooking controls and options are similar to the existing dual-drawer options with a choice of individual cooking controls; Sync, which lets you cook with different settings but have both drawers finish at the same time; and Match, which runs both drawers with the same settings.

Pricing and release dates have not been announced.

Ninja Combi 12-In-1 Multi-Cooker

Ninja also unveiled its Combi 12-In-1 Multi-Cooker oven and air fryer. With a large 12.5-litre capacity, this appliance can cook meals for up to eight people, utilising a variety of cooking modes, including Combi Meals to produce an entire meal in one go. Cooking options include Combi Meals, Combi Crisp, Combi Bake, Prove, Rice/Pasta, Steam, Grill, Air Fry, Bake, Reheat, Sear/Sauté, and Slow Cook. Effortlessly switch between Combi Cooker and Air Fry/Hob Mode.

Again, pricing and availability have not yet been announced.

Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker

Expanding its range of outdoor cookers, there’s the new Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker. A larger version of the existing Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker OG701UK, the new model, increases capacity by 30%, which makes it more suitable for cooking for more people or doing larger dishes (it can handle 10 burgers or 6.8kg of brisket)

As with the original, the new model takes Ninja’s Woodfire Pellets (various types are available) to give food that wood-fired taste automatically.

New to this version is the smart connection, with the appliance remote controllable via the Ninja Pro Connect app. Connecting via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, the app provides remote control and monitoring of cooks, alongside instructional videos.

This Grill & Smoker comes with a temperature probe, which can be used to monitor and control the cook for two different types of meat simultaneously, with the app sending an alert when the food is cooked. We’re waiting for pricing and availability details.