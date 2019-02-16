Newport County vs Man City Live Stream: How to watch the FA Cup live online

Manchester City travel to Newport County in the FA Cup this weekend. Our guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch Newport vs Man City live online. We’ve got the kick-off time, channels and more…

It’s a true David vs Goliath battle in the FA Cup 5th Round this weekend, with the mighty Manchester City travelling to Wales to take on League Two Newport County. Should the Welsh side somehow overcome Pep Guardiola’s men it would likely rank among the biggest upsets in the 138-season history of the famous old competition.

Whether City will field its strongest side on Saturday morning remains to be seen. They face a massive Champions League game at Shalke 04 next Wednesday, followed by the League Cup Final against Chelsea at Wembley next weekend.

However, even with the possibility of an under-strength line-up and the unpredictable pitch at Newport’s Rodney Parade stadium to consider, the visitors are still overwhelming favourites. Newport is 28/1 to earn a victory over the current Premier League leaders, while City are odds-on at 3/50. Still, it’s the FA Cup and anything can happen, right?

Newport County vs Man City: Kick off time and how to watch

Newport County vs Man City in the FA Cup 5th Round takes place on Saturday February 16, with kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.

BT Sport has the rights to show the game and the action will be screened on the BT Sport 2. Subscribers with 4K TVs and requisite set-ups will be able to watch in ultra high-definition on the BT Sport 4K UHD channel.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you’re not yet a BT Sport subscriber, it’s relatively easy to get started. BT is currently running some half price deals for new subscribers, running until February 21. Check them out here.

