New Xiaomi Mi 10 model to sport more affordable 5G Snapdragon chip

Xiaomi is fresh off announcing UK pricing for the Mi 10 and, showing no signs of slowing down, are set to introduce another phone to the Mi 10 lineup. Intriguingly, a more affordable 5G chip looks like it will first appear on the phone.

While we’ve already reviewed the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, you’ll have to wait for our verdict on the original Mi 10. However, Xiaomi hasn’t held back on our account – announcing that it’ll be revealing a new phone with a new 5G-enabled Snapdragon 700-series chip sometime in September.

Xiaomi revealed the move on Twitter earlier today with a teaser tweet that was thin on details. The most intriguing aspect is the combination of a “€2XX” price and a new Snapdragon 7-series processor. As Xiaomi says, this is likely to provide “amazing value for money to allow #5GForEveryone.”

We are already aware of two 5G Snapdragon 7-series chips, the 765 and 768 processors, featuring on OnePlus Nord and Realme X50 5G respectively. However, these are £300-plus phones.

There’s also the newly announced Snapdragon 732G processor but this chip only features 4G. While it’s not yet confirmed, it would make sense for the new Mi 10 variant to sport a 5G take on the 732G processor – with it set to appear on much more modestly price phones than the rest of the current 7-series range.

Aside from 5G and that attractive price, Xiaomi said the launch would be happening sometime in September. We’ll have to wait to find out that exact date as well as more details about this mysterious new affordable 5G Snapdragon processor.

