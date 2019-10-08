New Tile Slim and Tile Sticker headline 2019 range as Apple threat looms

Tile has been the market leader in Bluetooth tracking for quite a few years, but now it’s looking to step up its game with two new form factors – the Tile Slim and Tile Sticker – along with updates to Tile favourites.

Tile has had no equal in its market for some time now. The company has led the way in Bluetooth tracking but it could soon be facing its biggest challenge yet.

While it has not yet been confirmed, Apple is expected to launch its own Bluetooth tracking device soon – instantly putting it in competition with Tile.

All of Tile’s new 2019 range is available to buy right now. The tracking company has given its lineup its biggest shakeup yet to attempt to stave off all-comers – let’s take a look.

Tile Slim

The Tile Slim is back – but it looks a little different. The original Slim was a square shape and designed to be placed discretely in things like wallets or stuck to devices without adding much bulk. The same goes for the new Tile Slim, but Tile has gone the way of many other tracker companies and created a credit card-shaped tracker.

Along with the new design – the thickness of just two cards – the new Tile Slim has a three-year battery, larger 200ft range and a louder ring.

The Tile Slim is priced at £24.99 while combinations of all the new products can be bought together in a range of combos.

Tile Sticker

The new Sticker is perhaps the most interesting 2019 products from Tile. The Tile Sticker is the companies smallest ever design and comes with 3M adhesive for discreetly attaching it to your most precious items.

A stand-out use for the Tile Sticker is the potential for attaching it to items like bicycles – the Sticker could be easily placed underneath the seat for some under the radar security. Tile also suggests cameras, headphones and different types of controllers – from gaming to remote controls – as great use cases.

Don’t worry about the Tile Sticker getting damaged by the rain if it’s being used on outdoor products either. The Sticker is waterproof and the adhesive is very strong.

The Tile Sticker also comes with a 3-year battery life and costs £34.99 for two and £54.99 for four.

Tile Pro

If you’re familiar with Tile then you’ll likely have seen the Pro and the Mate (below) before – but Tile’s given them some handy upgrades.

The Tile Pro is the tracking company’s most powerful Bluetooth tracker and the specs back it up. It now comes with 400ft range and the loudest ring on any of Tile’s products.

The battery is replaceable – using a CR2032 which should run for a year before needing to be replaced.

While the Tile Pro is designed for users looking for an extremely durable tracker, the Pro does have a slightly better-looking design from last year – turning to sleek all-black rather than the previous black and silver design.

Despite being Tile’s most powerful model, the Tile Pro doesn’t break the bank either – costing £29.99.

Tile Mate

The Tile Mate is the good ol’ utility player in the family of products – the Tile most people will probably buy.

While the rest of the new 2019 lineup features new designs, redesigns and designs with a slight tweak, the Tile Mate stays the same on the outside.

However, the 2019 Tile Mate does have an increased 200ft range and also retains its replaceable battery slot using CR1632, and is priced at just £19.99.

