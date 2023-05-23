Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

New Samsung OLED could take smartphone biometrics to the next level

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has announced a next-generation smartphone OLED display that could well take biometrics to the next level.

The Samsung Sensor OLED Display is the world’s first fingerprint biosensor-embedded panel, which means that the light-sensing organic photodiode (OPD) is built right into the panel rather than existing as a separate module behind the panel. This comes with a couple of notable benefits.

On a practical level, it means that fingerprint biometrics can be recognised from any part of this Samsung display. All in-display fingerprint sensors to date, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, have required you to hold your thumb or finger on a specific section of the screen. With Samsung’s new display, you’ll be able to touch anywhere to unlock the phone.

Another function of the new Samsung Sensor OLED Display is the ability to check your cardiovascular health with a new level of accuracy. With a simple two-fingered touch (one from each hand), it can measure the user’s heart rate, blood pressure and stress level.

This promises to provide more accurate readings than even dedicated wearables can provide. You can get more accurate blood pressure measurement when using data from both arms, and the Samsung Sensor OLED Display has the ability to record two separate fingerprints simultaneously.

Samsung Rollable Flex display

Samsung is demonstrating its new display as part of its SID Display Week showcase. The South Korean company is also showing off the Rollable Flex, a scroll-like foldable display that can unfurl from 49 mm to 254.4 mm in length. That’s a five-fold increase, rather than the three-fold increase of previous standards.

The Flex In & Out display, meanwhile, is a foldable screen that can be folded both ways through 360 degrees.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

