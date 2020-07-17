New OnePlus Nord specs confirmed – it’s a flagship in all but the price

The OnePlus Nord is being hailed as a return to affordable phones, but the handset will arrive rocking multiple features considered bleeding edge until very recently.

In a blog post this week the company confirmed the OnePlus Nord’s display will offer a 90Hz refresh rate, which was only surpassed by the 120Hz display on the OnePlus 8 series earlier this year. The company is also also boosting the peak touch sampling rate from 135Hz on the OnePlus 7T to 180Hz on the Nord, which the company says will aid demanding gaming tasks.

OnePlus explains: “We introduced our first 90Hz display on the OnePlus 7 Pro last year. Since then, we’ve been working relentlessly to optimize our 90Hz technology for the best user experience. One of the biggest improvements we’ve made has come from the touch response rate we’re able to achieve from our 90Hz display technology. Touch sampling rate basically measures how fast a screen responds to your every touch, swipe, and scrolling gesture per second.

“With Nord, we’ve upped its peak touch sampling rate from 135Hz on the OnePlus 7T to 180Hz for specific tasks like gaming, where the timing of every input can decide whether you finally take down a fearsome boss or succumb to its wrath once more.”

Elsewhere, the firm has confirmed that the Snapdragon 765 5G SoC will be accompanied by a whopping 12GB of RAM at the top end. That’s certainly not a memory allotment we see often for a device that’s tipped to arrive at under £400.

Another blog post reveals the camera specs, which will be headlined by the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor that appeared on the base-level OnePlus 8 released earlier this year. It also promises a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide, a 5-megpaixel depth sensor and an unspecified macro sensor. The dual selfie cam will offer a 32-megapixel wide-angle camera for group shots, backed by an 8-megapixel snapper also.

The phone was shown off by co-founder Carl Pei this week in an interview with Marques Brownlee, meaning there’s little more to give away during the virtual launch on June 21. It isn’t going to matter though. This phone is going to fly.

