New Galaxy Note 10s just launched: Grab the limited edition Galaxy Note colours while stocks last

Samsung has launched two new limited edition colour options for its Galaxy Note 10 phablets in the US, giving buyers an incentive to pick up a Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G ahead of Black Friday.

Samsung launched new Aura Red and Aura Pink Galaxy Note 10 colours on its web store late last night. The new colours sit alongside the Galaxy Note 10’s regular Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black and Aura Blue colour options.

The new Galaxy Note 10 colours are available for customers that signed up for access to Samsung’s pre-Black Friday deals. They’ll go on sale to the regular public at 12.01am ET tomorrow.

Excited? Well you’ll have to grab one fast as Samsung’s confirmed it only has “limited quantities” of the new Galaxy Note 10 colours and once they’re gone, that’ll be it.

The Galaxy Note 10 is Samsung’s latest line of phablet, big screen smartphones. The line includes the regular Galaxy Note 10, premium Galaxy Note 10 Plus and super fast Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G.

The trio of Galaxy Note 10s launched in September this year and bring a few benefits and features you won’t find on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10 line. These include the Galaxy Note 10’s S Pen stylus, a tweaked camera setup, larger AMOLED screen and improved fast charging.

The launch comes less than a fortnight before this year’s Black Friday. Black Friday is a yearly sales event that started in the US, that sees stores run a number of flash sales on a variety of products, including smartphones like the Galaxy Note 10.The yearly sales bonanza has since expanded outside the US and is a staple event in numerous countries, including the UK.

We’re expecting a range of great Black Friday 2019 smartphone deals to launch in the run up to and during the event, which is set to officially start on Friday 29 November.

