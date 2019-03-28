Canon’s ZoeMini S is a cross between a compact cam and instant printer

Canon’s original Zoemini was part of a wave of mini instant printers that arrived last year to give you little Polaroid-style souvenirs from parties and weddings. But now two successors have arrived with a new trick – the ability to take the snaps themselves too.

The Canon Zoemini S is an 8-megapixel compact camera that can print out mini (2 x 3-inch) photos on sticky-backed Zink photo paper.

If you or your friends would rather print out snaps taken on your phone it’ll also connect to the Canon Mini Print app via Bluetooth and spit out little keepsakes of those.

The Zoemini S (above) is available in three colours: matte black, pearl white and rose gold. Available in brighter hues is its sibling, the Zoemini C, which is a slimmer, cheaper version that can’t connect to the Mini Print app, making it more of a self-contained little snapper.

The Zoemini C (below) has a 5-megapixel sensor and comes in pink, yellow, green and blue versions. Both cameras come with ten sheets of Zink printing paper, with extra packs of 20 costing £9.99 and a 50-pack going for £21.99.

It’s a hobby that can quickly become quite pricey, then, and we’ve certainly had reservations about the quality of photos produced by thermal Zink printers before – they tend to be quite grainy and pale versions of photos that look a little more spectacular on your phone’s hi-res OLED screen.

That said, getting a physical souvenir from a festival, road trip or wedding to stick on your mantelpiece can be a nice reminder of good times that you won’t get by idly flicking through Instagram posts from five minutes ago.

Both cameras will be available from 25 April 2019, with the Canon Zoemini S costing £149.99 and the Zoemini C going for £109.99. We’ll bring you a full reviews soon to let you know if they’re worthy of a spot in your holiday suitcase.

What do you think, do Canon’s new Zoemini camera-printers sound useful or a bit too dated? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.