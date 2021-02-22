Netflix’s newest feature will automatically download your recommendations

Netflix is so confident in its recommendations engine, it wants to automatically download shows it thinks you’ll enjoy for offline viewing.

Building upon its Smart Downloads feature, which downloads the next episode of a show you’re currently enjoying, the new Downloads For You feature will automatically add recommended shows or movies to your offline locker.

The downloads, currently rolling out on Android, will be based upon your current tastes so, if you’ve been enjoying Firefly Lane, for example, you might see Bridgerton show up in Downloads for You.

“Whether you’re a comedy fan stuck on a long car ride or a rom com lover without internet, we do the work so there is always something new waiting to entertain and delight you,” Netflix writes in a blog post on Monday.

Naturally, users will be able to choose whether they want to allow Netflix to commandeer some of the storage on their mobile device. If they toggle the feature ‘on’ within the Downloads tab, subscribers can also chose how much storage they wish to allocate.

In a blog post, the company writes:

Go to the Downloads tab on your mobile device and toggle on Downloads For You. Choose the amount of content you want downloaded to your device (1GB, 3GB, or 5GB) and click Turn On. The more space you allow, the more recommendations Netflix will download for you.

The feature is coming to Android today, while Netflix says it’ll begin testing the feature for iOS users in the coming weeks. It’ll be interesting to see the uptake, but it’s yet another way for Netflix to get the content the company wants subscribers to watch in front of their eyes.

Do you take note of Netflix’s recommendations? Or do you rely on word of mouth to get your recommendations? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.