How to turn off Netflix’s most annoying new feature

As we reported last month, Netflix has been testing a ‘Show Me That Scene Again’ feature that makes it easier for users to skip back and take another look at memorable moments.

However, not everyone is in favour of the feature, which is only showing up for some users on Smart TV apps at present. Many say it’s distracting and compromises the viewing experience.

Thankfully, for those irked by the invite – which usually pops up at the end of an action scene – there’s a way to turn it off.

Business Insider points out that it can be disabled in the account settings. Firstly, browse to the ‘test participation’ section. There you can toggle a switch that says “Include me in tests and previews”. From there you won’t see the prompt anymore, but you’ll also be excluded from any other new feature previews Netflix may roll out in a limited capacity.

The feature works in a similar way to the ‘skip intro’ or ‘next episode’ buttons that are available across Netflix platforms. In December, Netflix pointed out it is only testing the feature and has no firm plans in place to bring it to every one.

In a statement, the company said: “We’re trying out a feature which gives Netflix members the ability to rewatch favourite scenes and memorable moments with the click of a button. Right now we’re just looking to learn from it and may or may not roll it out more broadly in the future.”

The feature has been spotted on Netflix originals like Mowgli and Dumplin’. However, it has also shown up in Shrek at the most opportune time, which has understandably softened some folks’ attitudes towards the tool.

How do you feel about the Netflix feature? Would you rather watch content undisturbed? Or are features like ‘show me that scene again’ beneficial to the viewing experience.