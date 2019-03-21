Netflix is again testing a dirt cheap mobile-only plan

Netflix often experiments with pricing in order to encourage adoption in other markets, and to test the waters for new global plans. Recently, the company has been trialling much more affordable tariffs that only give users access to programming via their mobile devices.

Now, after testing a £3 a month platform in Malaysia (RN17), the company is now offering Indian customers the same privilege for 250 rupees. That’s the equivalent of around £2.70 a month.

That’s around half the 500 rupees price it currently costs Indian subscribers for the entry-level platform. Those who take up the mobile-only plan will only be able to watch SD content and will only be allowed to watch on one device at a time.

Within the report from the Economic Times, Netflix gave its familiar statement about testing pricing options. A spokesperson said: “We will be testing different options in select countries where members can watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time. Not everyone will see these options and we may never roll out these specific plans beyond the tests”

Whether the company ever decides to bring the mobile-only subscriptions to American and European markets remains to be seen. Usually these options are offered in nations where Netflix adoption isn’t quite as ubiquitous and there are different attitudes and levels of disposable income.

In fact, the opposite might be true in the UK, where it has emerged the company is actually testing higher prices. Some users have reported seeing prices of £12.99 for the highest-priced tier, up from the current £9.99.

Netflix confirmed the company is trialling new prices to “ensure that Netflix is always great value for money.”

