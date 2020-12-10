Sonic the Hedgehog will spin on to Netflix in 2022

After 30 years of entertaining gamers, while dabbling in movies and television, Sonic the Hedgehog is taking to a new platform: streaming.

SEGA’s beloved spiky speedster is getting is his own animated Netflix series, according to a now-deleted tweet from the streaming giant.

The show, which will see Sonic back in 3D, will begin airing in 2022 Netflix said via the NXOnNetflix account, which seemingly jumped the gun on the announcement. Was the plan to save this for an announcement-laden Game Awards ceremony later on Thursday? It’s not long until we find out. Hopefully, we’ll get a little teaser too.

“Rings? Check. Sneakers? Check. Speed? SONIC. SEGA’s legendary video game icon Sonic the hedgehog races onto Netflix in a new 3D animated series,” the now-deleted tweet reads (via Eurogamer). The company says Sega, Wild Brain (Carmen San Diego) and Man of Action Entertainment (Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes) are behind the project.

This isn’t the first time Sonic has hit the small screen, far from it. There have been loads of cartoons in the past, including The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic X and Sonic Boom. The 2019 live-action (with CGI Sonic) movie starring Jim Carrey was also much better than it got credit for and a sequel has already been green lit.

All in all, Sonic fans are likely to be buoyed by the news, which speaks to the enduring appeal of the character we first saw on the Sega Mega Drive all those years ago. Netflix too, is taking on plenty of gaming projects at the moment, after the success of The Witcher series, which will return in 2021. Recently, Netflix announced a Resident Evil series.

The streaming giant isn’t alone. HBO has started production on an adaptation of The Last of Us, while Amazon is getting in on the action too with a show based on Bethesda’s Fallout franchise. Let’s hope they all live up to expectations.