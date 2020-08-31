Netflix is offering some of its best shows and movies for free

Netflix is taking the rare step of offering some of its most popular content – including an episode of Stranger Things – free of charge, in the hopes of luring new subscribers.

The streaming giant is offering a broad cross section of its TV shows and movie portfolio, minus the need to sign up for an account. Among the selection is the very first episode of Stranger Things, the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston original movie Murder Mystery and the critically acclaimed Sandra Bullock horror flick Birdbox.

Those considering signing up for Netflix can also get a taste of shows like When The See Us, about the terrible injustice experienced by the Central Park Five. You can watch the original film The Two Popes as well as getting a taste of series like Elite, Boss Baby and Grace and Frankie. Nature lovers can preview Our Planet, while reality TV addicts get a glimpse of Love Is Blind – you know that show that has people getting engaged before they meet their partner.

Related: Best Netflix TV shows

“Netflix is the premiere destination for all your entertainment needs. But don’t take our word for it–check out some of our favourite movies and TV shows, absolutely free,” the company writes on the newly-launched Watch Free page (via Engadget).

Of course this is a mere sampling of what’s on offer. If that one episode of Stranger Things you’re going to want to sign-up for a month to see the rest. Netflix has stopped offering free trials in the UK now after we all cycled through every single email address we have. Still, can’t grumble at some no strings free movies, huh?

The company adds: “Choose from a variety of TV shows and movies that are available to watch now for free. You don’t have to sign-up or register, you can just press play and watch.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …