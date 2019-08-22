Mysterious leak has thrown us off the OnePlus 7T scent

Well this is different. A pair of leaks showing a OnePlus handset with a giant circular camera array on the rear have appeared online and we’re not quite sure what to make of it.

Sketches published online by noted leakster Evan Blass (below) corroborated an earlier leak by young Ishan Agarwal, a 16-year-old tech enthusiast with a solid following on the social network (via Android Police).

The latter is a photo taken at during a conference room presentation from what looks like OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. The photo shows what is unmistakably a OnePlus phone (there’s a Never Settle wallpaper on the screen), but the camera looks decidedly different to what we’ve seen the firm produce in recent times. The image also shows a person in the room holding the device.

We don’t know how old the photo is, or whether plans may have changed, but the first impressions might be that the company is plotting a phone with a much larger camera sensor. The images appear to show at at least one lens with an LED flash strip running through the middle.

Could it be the OnePlus 7T or the OnePlus 7T Pro? Possibly, but the company doesn’t tend to radically change too much about its ‘T’ edition phones. Last year the OnePlus 6T did add an in-display fingerprint sensor and a redesigned teardrop notch, so there is previous for some design changes

It is possible the company is looking to shake things up a bit for the OnePlus 7T release, but we could be looking at a different handset altogether, perhaps with a camera focus?

Recent rumours have suggested the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will be available as soon as October 15 in Europe and the US. We’re expecting both devices to rock the Snapdragon 855 processor and perhaps a 120Hz display. What are you hoping to see from the late 2019 iteration? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

