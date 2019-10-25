A much requested Pixel 4 feature was canned in development

Google has staked the reputation of its Pixel phones on the quality of the camera experience, but according to one in-the-know Android observer the Pixel 4’s camera could have been even better.

According to a keen-eyed tipster, Google had planned to equip the Pixel 4’s video camera with the ability to record footage in 4K at 60-frames-per-second, but pulled the feature just before the phone was launched earlier this month.

This is a long requested feature from Pixel users, many of whom would have hoped the Pixel 4 would finally deliver on the higher frame rate, coupled with the highest resolution available.

XDA Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman tweeted access to the source code showing the existence of the feature, which for some reason didn’t make the cut.

There’s no official reason (or acknowledgement) being offered by Google, so it’s unclear why the company decided to nix the feature.

Rahman speculates it may be a combination of storage, performance and battery life concerns. The latter seems most plausible considering the company has already acknowledged concessions had been made to protect the Pixel 4’s battery life.

Related: Best camera phones 2019

The company is about to issue a software update to give users more control over the 90Hz display setting. Right now, if brightness is set below 75%, the setting will revert back to the default 60Hz refresh rate.

Google is going to open up more options, but those seeking any high-end gaming thrills and spills at 90Hz might want to stay close to a power outlet. Our reviewer bemoaned the 2800mAh battery life on board the Pixel 4, calling it “way shorter than most competing handsets.”

“Gaming performance put a huge drain on the Pixel 4’s battery, with the Smooth setting on and brightness locked to 150 nits the Pixel 4 lost an average of 25-30% of its charge per hour when running demanding games like PUBG and Asphalt 9.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …