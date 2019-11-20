Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot is Borderlands 3’s first big expansion

Gearbox Software and 2K have announced Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot – the first major campaign expansion coming to Borderlands 3.

Unveiled today during The Borderlands Show, Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on December 19 as a piece of downloadable content.

The expansion will follow the player and an assortment of other vault hunters as they’re recruited to infiltrate a derelict space station constructed by the infamous Handsome Jack.

Turns out this locale also doubles as one of the biggest gambling spots in the galaxy; complete with countless machines, gaudy golden statues and malfunctioning loading bots hell bent on ruining the hunter’s day.

However, the absurd amount of loot will make the trouble more than worth it as you navigate multiple new zones as part of the expansion. You’ll stumble upon new enemies, weapons and quests to complete throughout Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot.

To access the expansion you will need to be a minimum of Level 13 and have unlocked Sanctuary III – the spaceship that allows you to hop between planets located across the galaxy. The space station will simply be a new icon accessed from the bridge.

The expansion will be available on its own, as part of the season pass or Borderlands 3’s Super Deluxe Edition. At the time of writing, it’s one of four major expansion packs in the works for Gearbox’s loot shooter.

Earning 4/5 in our review, we really enjoyed Borderlands 3, but it’s ‘as safe as sequels come.’ That doesn’t stop it from shining though: ‘Its gunplay has hardly changed at all and the humour remains as polarizing as ever, but the package in its entirety works. It’s fast, satisfying and constantly addictive as you hoover up new guns and grow your selection of badass vault hunters.’

If you’ve yet to give Borderlands 3 a spin, it will be free-to-play across PS4 and Xbox from November 21 until November 24, offering you an entire weekend to sink into the addictive loot shooter.

