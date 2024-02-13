Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Movie piracy app Kimi was hiding in plain sight on Apple’s App Store

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has banished a movie piracy app from the App Store, which had snuck through its screening process by masquerading as a vision-testing game

The Kimi app had existed for months on the App Store with Apple believing it to be a spot-the-difference game. However, it was really harbouring the ability to illegally watch top films and tv shows.

Save £50 on the Sonos Era 300

Save £50 on the Sonos Era 300

Take 11% off the Sonos Era 300 speaker and experience next-level spatial audio.

  • Amazon
  • Was £449
  • Now £399
View Deal

Wired reports movies like the Oscar-nominated Apple TV+ hit Killers of the Flower Moon was among the titles available to stream on Kimi. However, reports suggested most of the titles were of poor quality.

The true functionality was hiding in plain site and had a familiar-looking streaming interface offering thumbnails with direct links to streams of The Underdoggs, The Florida Project, The Hill and plenty more.

The app may have drawn suspicions when it rose above the likes of Netflix and Hulu in the App Store charts. Indeed, it got as high as No.8 in Apple’s entertainment app chart before Apple belatedly dropped the ban hammer.

The entire episode will be somewhat of an embarrassment for Apple, which has long prided itself on its stringent App Store review policies that are designed to protect users from phone scam-laden apps and malware.

In fact, the company made that argument a few weeks back when it pushed back against EU legislation that required it to open up to third-party app marketplaces and payment methods.

In a statement at the time Apple said: “We’ve been very clear about new threats the Digital Markets Act introduces — including increased risks for malware, fraud and scams, illicit and objectionable content, and reduced ability for Apple to respond to and remove malicious apps. The changes required by the DMA also involve new technologies and processes that are untested and may require further development.”

It’ll be harder for Apple to make the argument only it can keep iPhone users safe from app scams from this point on.

You might like…

Best Streaming Devices 2024: The top choices tested and reviewed

Best Streaming Devices 2024: The top choices tested and reviewed

Kob Monney 6 months ago
Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?

Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?

Ryan Jones 7 months ago
Netflix vs Disney Plus: Which streaming service is right for you?

Netflix vs Disney Plus: Which streaming service is right for you?

Hannah Davies 12 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words