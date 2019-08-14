Motorola One Zoom leak reveals unexpected twist to the Pixel 3a rival

A leak has revealed plenty of new specifications for the Motorola One Zoom — and while the cameras look impressive, one detail as left us scratching our heads.

True to one part of its name, the Motorola One Zoom will have an eye-catching quad camera array capable of 3x optical zoom. But while all phones in the series thus far have run on the Android One operating system, this one will eschew that interface in favour of integration with Amazon’s Alexa.

Not only could this mean more bloatware is present on your handset, but crucially it may also miss out on the years of software and security updates guaranteed by Google under the Android One programme.

The main camera on the phone will be 48-megapixels, and it will offer Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) just like its accompanying 81mm telephoto sensor. The remaining two snappers will be a 13mm ultra wide lens, and presumably a depth sensor. It’s an ambitious set-up that certainly sounds impressive, but if it wants to conquer the mid-range camera phones there’s one model it surely has to beat: the Pixel 3a, whose exceptional camera can take flagship-quality images for half the price.

Aside from the camera, the Motorola One Zoom is also expected to have Snapdragon 675 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage, with a micro SD card slot if that’s not enough for your needs. The price is slated to be €400 (~£370), which is a fair bit pricier than most of Motorola’s range.

To answer that question, we’ll need to put it through our full review once it’s released. But for now, Motorola already has a tempting alternative available to buy now, that we describe as the best all-rounder for under £300. The Moto G7 Plus has good cameras on the front and back, a decent Snapdragon 636 chip, and good quality hardware for the price point. If you can’t wait, this is certainly a good option to consider for those on a tighter budget.

