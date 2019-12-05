Motorola One Hyper launches with a popup camera and hefty battery

Motorola has just announced its new handset, the One Hyper. It’s a competitively priced model with a popup selfie camera and Android 10.

The Motorola One Hyper will sell for £269 in the UK, which is probably a fitting price given what’s crammed under the hood.

Many of us had doubts about the durability of popup cameras when they first started appearing, but we haven’t seen too many complaints about the hardiness of the feature in other phones.

Like other similar handsets, Motorola’s selfie cam has a ‘drop protection’ mechanism to sense when the phone is hurtling towards the floor, so it should retreat inside its shell before it meets the concrete.

The camera gimmick is fun and all, but the One Hyper’s real selling point is in its hefty 4000mAh battery. Motorola claims that this bad boy can go for nearly two days straight without charge. It’s also able to suck up a claimed 12 hours of battery life from just 10 minutes charging, which is handy when you’re in a rush.

Thanks to the popup snapper, the screen is a completely unblemished stretch of 6.5 inches. Admittedly there’s a small bezel running round the bottom of the phone, but other than that you should be able to enjoy playing PUBG without any on-screen intrusions.

The rest of the features are a little less exciting.

The One Hyper is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor, which was released last year. When it was announced, Qualcomm pitched it as a mid-range chipset that would greatly improve camera and gaming performance in mobiles.

Photos should look good though, thanks to the 32-megapixel selfie cam and 65-megapixel main camera. However, impressive as this sounds on paper, specs don’t tell the whole story.

The Motorola One Hyper is available in ‘Deep Sea’ blue and ‘Fresh Orchid’, and it will be available to buy from mid-December.

